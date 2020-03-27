Early morning forecast Friday, March 26, 2020

There still may be a shower in some spots early Friday but then the rest of the day will be cloudy to partly sunny. The best chance for another shower is going to be in the far northern part of the viewing area. Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with the chance for a bit of rain developing by morning. Saturday will be a damp and relatively cool day with periods of rain and some fog. Some of the rain may be heavy. Temperatures on Saturday will struggle to rise from the 40s into the lower 50s.

Behind that next disturbance our flow turns more westerly, and that will improve things for the end of the weekend into the beginning of next week. Sunday will start off with a shower or some sprinkles in places; otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly sunny and breezy. It will be warmer on Sunday with highs in the 60s, some places may even flirt with 70°. Monday will be breezy and a bit cooler with a mix of clouds and sunshine and high temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. A bubble of high pressure will give us a nice start to the day on Tuesday with a good deal of sunshine but then clouds will start to increase later in the day. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 50s. The next system will cut to our south leaving us with a cloudy, damp and cool day on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Clouds should break for some sunshine on Thursday.

