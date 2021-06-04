Early morning forecast Friday, June 4, 2021

Friday will be a little warmer with clouds and sunshine and just a couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the area. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80. This weekend will feature plenty of sunshine and it will start to turn much warmer. Saturday will be more humid with highs in the middle 80s. We’ll reach the upper 80s to near 90 on Sunday with plenty of sunshine. The heat will build a little more on Monday with a good deal of sunshine with highs near 90. Tuesday will bring a few more clouds mixed with our sunshine with only the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will be quite warm and humid with clouds and sunshine along with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

