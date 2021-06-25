Early morning forecast Friday June 25, 2021

Friday will be a little warmer and more humid with sunshine mixing with a few clouds. Highs will be near to just above 80. It will turn warm and quite humid for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures Saturday will reach into the lower to middle 80s with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There will be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm in some spots, especially near and north of I-80. Sunday will be quite warm and humid with clouds and sunshine and only the chance for a pop-up thunderstorm during the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Monday through Thursday will stay warm and humid with clouds and sunshine. There will be a couple of showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Highs each day will be in the middle 80s.

