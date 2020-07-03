Early morning forecast Friday, July 3, 2020

Friday will be hot, but at least not too humid, with some hazy sunshine and highs will be near 90. Saturday will also be hot and just a touch more humid with hazy sunshine. Highs on Independence Day will be near 90. It will still be warm, but rain free and clear for any fireworks show including the Fabulous Fireworks that will be broadcast live on WTAJ at 9:30pm.
Sunday and Monday will be hot and a little more humid with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine and only the slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs each day will be near 90. There may be a disturbance that will make us unsettled enough for a pop up thunderstorm in places Tuesday or Wednesday; otherwise, it’s going to stay very warm and humid with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. Highs each day will be in the upper 80s to perhaps near 90. Thursday will be hot and humid with hazy sunshine and highs near 90.