Early morning forecast Friday, July 23, 2021

Friday will be a touch warmer, but still won’t be too humid with sunshine, mixed with some clouds. Highs will be near to just above 80. Saturday will likely be dry and warm with a partly sunny sky. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll have some showers and thunderstorms around as a disturbance moves into the area on Sunday; otherwise, it will be a humid day with clouds, sunshine, and highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Behind that system, some heat will be building as we head into and through next week. Monday will be quite warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the middle 80s. We’ll reach the upper 80s to near 90 with hazy sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday will be quite warm and humid with clouds, some sunshine, and the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. It will stay quite warm into the following weekend.

