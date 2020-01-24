Early morning forecast Friday, January 24, 2020

As the next storm system approaches the area, clouds will continue to thicken Friday. Some rain and drizzle will develop from the west during the afternoon. Temperatures on Friday will reach well into the 30s with some places near and west of Route 219 once again getting into the lower 40s before the rain arrives. Rain will fall at varying rates Friday night into early Saturday. Some will be heavy. It will also be close enough for the rain to mix with ice or snow in a few spots for a brief time. Temperatures Friday night will hold mostly above freezing.

The rain will taper early Saturday and we’ll have temperatures rising into the lower 40s in many places. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine for Saturday midday and afternoon with scattered flurries and snow showers developing during the afternoon into the evening as temperatures start to drop.

On the backside of this system, Sunday will be blustery and cold with variable cloudiness and snow showers. These snow showers will bring some tricky travel heading through the higher elevations into western Pennsylvania Saturday night into Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the 30s. Some flurries and snow showers may linger into early Monday then the rest of the day will be cloudy to partly sunny. Highs on Monday will be in the 30s to near 40. Tuesday into Wednesday should be tranquil days with clouds and some sunshine along with highs in the 30s to near 40. A couple of sprinkles or flurries can not be ruled out on either day. Some sprinkles or flurries are possible on Thursday; otherwise, we’ll have clouds and sunshine with highs in the 30s to the lower 40s.