Early morning forecast Friday, January 10, 2020

We’ll have more clouds than sunshine on Friday. There will be a scattering of showers and some drizzle, most of which will be confined in the northwestern part of our region. Temperatures one Friday will rise through the 40s and to near 50 in places. Not much will change for Friday night and Saturday. We’ll continue to have a fair amount of clouds along with a shower or a touch of drizzle in places at times. Temperatures Friday night will hold steady, or even rise through the 40s. Saturday will be quite mild for this time of the year with highs in the 50s. If there are a few peeks of sunshine, some places could even flirt with the 60-degree mark. This is going to put us close to records for the date.

Saturday night into early Sunday will stay mild with temperatures in the 50s, maybe even the 60s in places. We’ll have more numerous showers Saturday night into Sunday as this front will slowly press toward the area from the west. After the damp start to the day with some rain Sunday morning, clouds will then break for some sunshine later in the day as drier and cooler air starts to move in. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Monday. It will turn milder again with high temperatures in the 40s on Monday. Clouds will start to increase on Tuesday with temperatures reaching into the 40s. Showers are possible by the end of the day on Tuesday and then likely Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Another round of relatively mild and wet weather is possible Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. We’ll have a fair amount of clouds with some showers developing Tuesday night and likely lasting into Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will still be in the 40s but much colder air will start to return on Thursday. Rain showers will mix with and then change to snow showers on Thursday.