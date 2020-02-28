Early morning forecast Friday, February 28, 2020

The next disturbance looks like it will cut south of our area on Friday. That will leave us with a cold day with clouds, some sunshine along with scattered flurries and snow showers, especially near and west of Route 219. It will be breezy to windy on Friday, but not quite as windy as Thursday. It will also not be quite as cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s across some of the higher terrain to the upper 30s in some of the deeper valleys east of I-99. It is these eastern places that will have a little more in the way of sunshine.

Behind that system, the cold will be reinforced for the start of the weekend. Saturday will be brisk and cold with a mix of clouds and sunshine, but only a small chance for some leftover flurries. clouds, some sunshine along with the chance for at least some flurries. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. As an area of high pressure settles to the south, we’ll start an abrupt warm up later in the weekend. Sunday will feature at least partial sunshine with highs in the 40s. Monday will turn even milder despite and increase in cloudiness and the chance for some showers arriving during the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the middle to upper 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay quite mild despite a good deal of clouds along with showers and drizzle. Highs each day will be in the lower to middle 50s. A cold front will move through the region on Thursday with rain showers changing to snow showers. Highs on Thursday will be in the 40s but it may start to turn colder later in the day.