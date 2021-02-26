Early morning forecast Friday, February 26, 2021

Friday will feature sunshine mixing at times with some clouds. Highs will in the lower to middle 40s. As another push of milder air comes our way, there will be a touch of rain later Friday night into Saturday morning. It may be cold enough for there to be a touch of a mix at first. Lows Friday night will be close to the freezing mark. After the occasional rain ends by middle of the day, the rest of Saturday will be milder with the return of some sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s.

A couple of showers are possible on Sunday; otherwise, we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs middle to upper 40s. Monday may be a bit windy with times of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 40s. A shower cannot be ruled out on Monday. Tuesday will be a nice day with sunshine and a few clouds. It will be a little cooler with highs near to just above 40. Wednesday will feature more clouds than sunshine with just a chance for a bit of rain. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine on Thursday with highs in the middle 40s. Temperatures will drift back to near average through the end of next week.