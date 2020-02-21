Early morning forecast Friday, February 21, 2020

There will still be a couple of leftover flurries early then the rest of tonight will become partly to mostly clear and quite cold. With the clearing sky and lighter winds, it will become quite cold tonight. Lows will be mostly in the teens with some of the colder spots dropping into the single digits.

An area of high pressure will give us plenty of sunshine Friday and Saturday. It will still be chilly on Friday with highs in the 30s. Friday night will be cold again with lows in the teens to near 20. Saturday will not be quite as cold in the afternoon with highs in the 40s. Sunday will also feature a good deal of sunshine and temperatures will rebound a little more with highs in the 40s to near 50. The next system will bring some clouds back to the area on Monday with some rain developing. That rain may start off as a bit of a wintry mix in places early in the day. Highs on Monday will be in the middle to upper 40s. We’ll still have some rain early Tuesday then clouds will try to break during the afternoon. It will be relatively mild Tuesday afternoon with highs in the 40s to the lower 50s. Any break will be brief as another system will approach the area with an increase in cloudiness on Wednesday. Rain will develop, perhaps mixed with snow at first. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s. Behind that system, Thursday will become windy and colder with a good deal of clouds along with scattered flurries and snow showers. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s and then temperatures will drop during the afternoon.