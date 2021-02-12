Early morning forecast Friday, February 12, 2021

The pattern of fast-moving systems passing close to the area every couple of days will continue for a while. Another couple of disturbances will be passing near the region into Friday. The main system will pass well to our south and likely will not bring much more than some flurries to the southern part of the region. The other disturbance will pass over the region but will only bring us scattered flurries with a snow shower on some of the higher elevations. Friday will be rather cloudy and chilly with highs in the 20s.

The next system will increase clouds again Saturday with another period of snow is likely later Saturday into very early Valentine’s Day. There may also be a bit of a wintry mix with that system. The good news is that all indications point to this being a very fast-moving system without a lot of snow. Though we will continue to watch. Highs Sunday will be in the 20s to near 30. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine and a colder day on Monday with highs in the 20s. A stronger system will bring us some snow Monday afternoon and that system may turn more of a wintry mix of ice, snow and perhaps rain Monday night into Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be near to just above 30. More tranquil weather looks to return on Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near to just above the freezing mark. Another wintry mix will develop on Thursday.