Early morning forecast Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday will be much cooler than Thursday but still mild for the middle of December with highs close to 50. We’ll have some sunshine in the morning, but clouds will increase into the afternoon. There may be a sprinkle in some spots by the end of the day.

We’ll have a chilly rain on Saturday. When the rain starts, temperatures could be near freezing and some icy spots are possible in the morning. Temperatures Saturday will be slow to rise through the 30s, but likely will spike briefly into the 40s. A flurry or snow shower cannot be ruled out on Sunday; otherwise, we’ll have times of clouds and sunshine along with a chilly breeze. Highs will be in the 30s. The weather will be seasonable and calm early next week. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be closer to 40 with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day. Some colder air will start to press in close to the Christmas holiday.

