Early morning forecast Friday, December 11, 2020

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly. Lows will be in the 20s to near 30. Valley fog will develop and can be dense in some spots near and east of I-99. Do keep in mind that fog can deposit a thin layer of ice on the roads it comes in contact with. This is a true black ice situation as the roads may look dry, but will have enough ice to make things slick without any warning.

After morning fog, Friday will feature sunshine that will mix with clouds. The clouds may even win out in places west of I-99. Despite less sunshine than Thursday, it should be milder with highs in the 50s, some spots approaching 60. The next front will thicken clouds on Saturday. Temperatures will reach well into the 40s before some showers develop later in the day or early at night. This system will bring us a scattering of rain showers Saturday night into Sunday. Colder air will start to arrive Sunday afternoon. Highs Sunday will be in the lower to middle 40s. As cold air arrives the showers could mix with snow before coming to an end later Sunday into Sunday night. Monday will be a brisk and cold clouds, some sunshine and just the chance for a sprinkle or flurry in spots. Highs will be in the 30s. Tuesday will feature sunshine giving way to clouds with highs again in the middle to upper 30s. The next storm system will cut south of the area on Wednesday will bring the chance for a wintry mix, or even snow, in places. There is a lot of uncertainty with this system and will have a better feel as we head through the weekend. Highs will be in the 30s. Behind that system, Thursday will be windy and cold with scattered flurries and snow showers.