Early morning forecast Friday, August 27, 2021

The very warm and humid weather pattern is going to continue and start to fuel more in the way of scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with flooding downpours.

Friday will stay very warm and humid with clouds and sunshine. There will be a couple of soaking showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Friday’s highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. The upcoming weekend through Monday and Tuesday will be warm and humid with clouds and sunshine. Each day there will be some showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. The chance for a thunderstorm will be slightly lower on Tuesday with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Clouds will be more prominent Wednesday with showers and just the chance for a thunderstorm. Temperatures will be in the 70s. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine Thursday with just the chance for a shower. Highs will be in the 70s.

