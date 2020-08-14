Early morning forecast Friday, August 14, 2020

Friday will be like Thursday. It will turn warm and humid with clouds and some sunshine. Once again, there will be a soaking shower or thunderstorm in some places while many other spots will be missed. Highs on Friday will be in the middle to upper 80s. A disturbance passing to our south will bring more clouds than sunshine on Saturday. There will be a chance for some showers and thunderstorms, especially the farther south you are in our area. The combination of an easterly flow and more in the way of clouds will keep temperatures lower with highs in the 70s to near 80. A shower or thunderstorm is still possible in places on Sunday; otherwise, we will have times of clouds and sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Highs on Sunday will be near to just above 80. A cold front will move through the region on Monday but may not have much in the way of moisture to work with. We’ll have a the chance for a shower or thunderstorm; otherwise, we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near to just above 80.

Behind that front, a bubble of high pressure will give us nicer weather Tuesday and Wednesday with sunshine, a few clouds. Each day will be seasonably warm, but the nights will be a little more comfortable thanks to a reduction in humidity. Highs each day will be near to just above 80 with night-time lows in the 50s. Thursday will also be a bit warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs near to just above 80.