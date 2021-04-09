Early morning forecast Friday, April 9, 2021

A front will bring some showers, drizzle, maybe even a thunderstorm early Friday. This front will be falling apart before moving through the region. What this means is that we will continue to have an easterly component of the wind of Friday. This flow will allow temperatures to not rise much near and east of I-99 where a lot of places will struggle to leave the 50s. Farther to the west, a downsloping wind will allow the clouds to break for some sunshine. In these places, temperatures will not only rebound through the 60s, some places will reach to near 70. Unfortunately that flow of wind may not change on Saturday which may lead to more clouds than sunshine in the eastern part of our region with more sunshine to the west. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s, but may reach to 70 in spots near and west of Route 219.

The next front will bring rain, maybe a thunderstorm or two Saturday night into Sunday. Most of this activity will be done by early afternoon and clearing seems likely later in the day. With a switch in the winds, it really won’t cool much behind the front as highs on Sunday will be in the 60s, maybe near 70 in places. Monday will feature a return of partial sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Another disturbance may bring a shower to some spots Monday night into Tuesday; otherwise, we’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Sunshine will give way to clouds Wednesday with the chance for a shower later in the day. Highs Wednesday will be near to just above 60. Thursday will feature more clouds than sunshine with just the chance for a shower. Highs will be close to 60.