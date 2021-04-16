Early morning forecast Friday, April 16, 2021

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and a bit blustery and cold. We’ll have a good deal of clouds that will be more numerous to the northwest and in the first half of the night. These rain showers will mix with snowflakes over the higher terrain. Lows will be in the 30s. Friday will be another brisk, chilly and unsettled day with more clouds than sunshine along with scattered showers. These showers still can be mixed with snowflakes over the higher terrain in the morning. Highs on Friday will be in the 40s to near 50 with a brisk wind making it feel colder than that.

The weather will improve a bit for the upcoming weekend. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Sunday will become rather cloudy. There will be the possibility for a couple of showers developing for the afternoon. Highs will be near 60. The chance for a shower will linger into Monday; otherwise, we will have clouds and some sunshine. Monday will be cool with lows in the 50s. We’ll have both clouds and sunshine on Tuesday, but the chance for showers may still be there in the northwestern part of the region. A sprinkle is possible early then Wednesday will be quite chilly with a cloudy to partly sunny sky. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. Thursday will also be cool with sunshine giving way to clouds with highs in the lower to middle 50s.