Rain has slowly diminished across the region late this afternoon. High pressure moves in this evening and that pushes in the dry air. Clouds will slowly decrease overnight with temperatures hovering around 50s. winds will be light and variable.

A very pleasant day in store for Thursday. A mix of clouds and sun and high temperatures climbing into the upper 60s to low 70s in spots. Winds will light out of the north. Clouds are back on the increase late Thursday ahead of our next rain maker and overnight lows drop into the low 50s. A few northern counties will see a brief shower or two fairly late Thursday night.

Damp and chilly conditions return for Friday. Occasional rain will be around from late morning through the evening. Expect an overcast sky with highs in the mid-50s and a light east wind. Scattered showers continue overnight with lows only dropping into the low 50s.

We will see continued shower activity for Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky. Showers will begin to taper in the afternoon, but we stay cloudy and cool. Highs will sit in the mid-50s while overnight lows drop into the low 40s.

Dry conditions move back in for Sunday, although, clouds will hang around. Expect a mostly to partly cloudy sky on Sunday with highs sitting in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s to low 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

Mild weather and sunshine return for Monday. Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs back in the upper 60s approaching 70. Overnight we sit quiet and clear with lows in the 40s.

Tuesday through Thursday sit dry and mild with highs in the mid-70s a good bit of sunshine.

