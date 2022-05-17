Today we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. At times we will have winds between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight we will have temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Tonight will be mainly clear.

Wednesday we will have sunshine to start and then the sun fades behind the clouds. Late in the afternoon showers will arrive. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 50s. Wednesday night will be cloudy with showers.

Thursday we will have variable cloudiness with some showers and even a thunderstorm. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A pop up shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Friday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Saturday we will have clouds and sunshine with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Wind on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Sunday morning there will be showers around and then clouds will break. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Monday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday we will be partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Tuesday night temperatures drop into the mid to upper 40s.