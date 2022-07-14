This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a partially to mainly clear sky. Today we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a mainly clear sky.

Friday high pressure will be over Central PA. Friday we will have sunshine with a few clouds. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Friday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Saturday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Saturday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday we will have clouds and sun. There could be a shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Monday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s.