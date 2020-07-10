Drought growing across the state

There will still be a shower or thunderstorm in just a few spots this evening; otherwise, tonight will be partly to mostly clear and humid. There will be a few areas of fog later tonight. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s to near 70. We’re going to be sandwiched between two systems on Friday. One that will bring heavier rainfall east of area and another that will bring some thunderstorms to areas just to our west. In between, there probably will only be the chance for a shower or a thunderstorm in a few spots. Otherwise, Friday will be another hot and humid day with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. Highs will be close to 90.

A weak cold front will move in from the west and give us the better chance for a shower or thunderstorm in a few spots on Saturday, mainly in the afternoon. It will still be quite warm and humid on Saturday with clouds and hazy sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Behind that front there will be a little reduction in the heat. It seems like Sunday may be rain free with partial sunshine. It will be warm and humid, but not quite as hot, nor as humid with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Monday and Tuesday will be very warm and humid with some sunshine each day and only a slight chance for a pop up thunderstorm. Highs both days will be in the middle to upper 80s.