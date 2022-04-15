The latest national Drought Monitor shows that over two-thirds of the nation remains under some sort of drought classification. This is actually a slight improvement of 1.85% compared to last week. Almost a fifth of the nation is under an extreme to exceptional drought, the worst classification possible. Unfortunately, this is almost a 2% increase from last week, most of which is in the western part of the nation.

As for the state of Pennsylvania, we have had slight improvement from last week, but still, over 20% of the state is under some sort of drought classification.

The good news is that none of the state is above the lowest level of drought monitoring, of which more than 2% of the southeastern part of the state was under last week.

