Don’t Forget The Sunscreen





Applying sunscreen during the summer months is a no-brainer but what about applying it during the winter months? The sun angle is much lower during the late fall and winter months, but you can still get a bad sunburn.

The sun angle, even though it is low, will still reflect off snow, ice and water. The reflected sun rays can cause a sunburn.

During the winter months we wear layers of clothing to keep warm. These layers shield our skin from the sun. By not exposing our skin to the sunlight our skin is not use to the UV rays. The skin darkens or tans during the summer months to protect itself and the body from the harmful UV Rays. During the winter months the skin loses its protection.

Keep this in minds during the next several months. Apply sunscreen if you plan of being out in the sun for a prolonged amount of time, even when it’s cold. The air temperature means nothing when it comes to sunburns.