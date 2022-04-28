This morning we will be partially clear and cold. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will have a sunny day. High temperatures on today will be in the upper 40s to lower50s. Winds on today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tonight will be clear.

Friday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will drop into the 30s.

Saturday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid 40s. Sunday we will have clouds increasing with a shower or two late. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Sunday will be from the south.

Monday we will have times of clouds and sunshine with scattered showers with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday night temperatures will be in the 40s. Tuesday there will be rather cloudy with showers. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 60s.