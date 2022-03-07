A strong cold front will bring a gusty line of showers through the region Monday evening. This line of showers is responsible for bringing some wind gusts over 50mph in the western part of the state.

Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings are being issued with this line. Even though there is no thunder or lightning with the line, the criteria is wind gusts higher than 58mph. We will reach that threshold briefly early tonight as the line of showers moves through the region.

A wind advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. for Cambria, Somerset and Clearfield counties eastward.

Behind the line of showers, it will turn windy and it will turn much colder later tonight. Lows will be in the 20s to the 30s and there will be a flurry in some locations. Wind gusts will slowly diminish later tonight and will not be damaging afternoon the middle of the night.