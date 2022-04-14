Tonight high pressure moves in and clouds move out. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will become light and variable.

A very nice day for Friday as we sit between two low pressure systems. A good deal of sunshine early Friday through the evening before clouds increase late. High temperatures will sit in the mid-60s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows drop into the mid-40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

We’ll see a few scattered showers throughout the day on Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will sit in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Showers diminish late Saturday and overnight lows drop into the mid to low 30s.

Easter Sunday looks to be mainly dry but chilly. We’ll see partly cloudy to partly sunny sky with high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50. Overnight lows drop into the low 30s under a partly cloudy sky.

Monday starts the workweek off on a chilly and a damp note. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Staying cool through Tuesday with a chance of a rain/snow mix early in the day. Highs in the upper 40s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.