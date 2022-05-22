Following the cold front, a refreshing change will be noticeable as temperatures and dewpoints decrease. Showers will diminish early evening so expect dry conditions tonight under a mostly cloudy sky with low temperatures falling int the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be out of the north at 4-6 mph.

We remain under a mostly cloudy sky for Monday with a few small breaks of sun. High temperatures will sit comfortable in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. Overnight we remain under a mostly cloudy and a few to our south might see a brief drizzle in spots. Lows will fall into the upper 40s.

Tuesday, we start under a partly cloudy sky and trend sunnier into the afternoon hours. Highs will be like Monday in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 4-6 mph. Clouds will then build late afternoon early evening as our next shower chances approach. Lows overnight drop into the low to mid 50s.

We will see clouds and sun for Wednesday trending cloudier by the afternoon as chances for showers and thunderstorms will be likely late in the day. High temperatures will sit in the low 70s and overnight lows drop into the mid and upper 50s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely for both Thursday and part of Friday as temperatures and dewpoints are back on the increase. Highs will sit in the mid-70s Thursday and low 70s for Friday.

As we head towards Memorial Day weekend, temperatures continue to warm into the upper 70s and mid 80s with a few shower chances around.

