The severe weather threat comes to an end as the front moves to our east. The remainder of the evening we’ll sit partly cloudy with mild temperatures. Overnight, lows drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s and winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Friday, we cool down a bit behind the cold front. Expect a mostly cloudy day with occasional snow and rain showers. Temperatures will sit in the upper 40s with a breezy west wind at 10-15 mph. Overnight we’ll see decreasing cloud cover and lows dropping into the upper 20s.

Saturday looks to be a nice day. Mostly sunny to start with partly cloudy by Saturday evening. Highs will sit in the low and mid-50s. Expect increasing clouds Saturday evening ahead of our next rain chance.

Sunday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with a scattered shower around the first half of the day. Highs will sit cooler in the upper 40s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Heading into next week several rain chances will be with us as typical spring weather is here in Central PA!

