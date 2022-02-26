Tonight, high pressure remains across Central PA and that will leave us with decreasing cloud cover for the overnight. Temperatures will fall into the upper teens to low 20s with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Sunday starts with a good deal of sunshine and a bit warmer. Highs will climb into the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds trend out of the west and will be a bit breezy into the afternoon at 10-15 mph. By Sunday evening, a front will try and move north to south and might spark a few light snow showers. Lows overnight will drop into the upper teens and low 20s.

Due to the cold front passing into Monday, expect a chilly and breezy Monday. Highs will sit in the low 30s and winds will be out of the northwest. Overnight, we’ll see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and lows drop into the upper teens to low 20s.

Tuesday we will continue to see highs warm up a bit into the low 40s. Clouds back on the increase as we sit under a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday we’ll see a good mix of sunshine and clouds with highs back in the mid 40s. Rain showers are looking likely as a small clipper will try to move across the region.

