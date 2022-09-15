High pressure moves in tonight and we will be under a clear sky with cooler temperatures. We should radiate nicely as winds calm, temperatures will fall into the 40s to low 50s! A nice night to open those windows up!

After a chilly start to Friday high pressure will be with us and we’ll be in for a gorgeous afternoon. Plenty of sunshine and highs rebound back into the mid to upper 70s. Overnight we’ll see a few clouds increase and lows drop into the mid 50s.

Temperatures will climb just a tad higher this weekend as summer tries to stick around. We’ll see highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday with a mix of clouds and sun.

Staying mild to start the new week on Monday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Our next front moves through late into Tuesday and will try to spark a few showers into Tuesday morning.

We stay mild through mid week with highs remaining in the upper 70s to lower 80s for Wednesday. Another shot of showers will be possible Thursday as temperatures behind the front cool off.