Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Winds today will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Tonight we will have a mostly to partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday night rain will continue into Thursday morning. Temperatures Wednesday night will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday will be a cloudy day with rain and a few thunderstorms. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Saturday we will have a few showers at first and then we will have patchy clouds. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 50s.

Sunday we will have clouds and sunshine and a shower cannot be ruled our. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures dip into the 60s. Monday we will have sunshine and a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Memorial day will soar into the mid to upper 80s. Monday night temperatures will be in the 60s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s.