A comfortable evening is on tap as high pressure is in control. Expect a few clouds to filter in otherwise mostly clear and calm overnight. Lows drop into the low and mid 50s with light and variable winds.

Another beautiful day for Wednesday just a tad warmer. Expect a mostly sunny sky with a few clouds north of I-80 where they might see a quick stray shower. Highs will sit in the low to mid 80s with light winds out of the west. Overnight we stay under a mostly clear sky and lows drop into the upper 50s.

High pressure is sticking around through Thursday, but the warming trend will continue. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a bit more humidity but nothing oppressive. Winds remain light out of the west. Overnight we sit mild but under a clear sky with lows in the low 60s.

Friday will be the hottest day of the week all ahead of a passing cold front. Expect a good mix of clouds and sun for the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A few showers are possible late Friday night as lows sit mild and muggy in the upper 60s.

Saturday the cold front will pass through and will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms for the day. Highs will still be warm, and it will be quite muggy with highs in the 80s. Overnight we drop into the mid-60s.

A few showers will linger into Sunday as the cold front slowly moves out of the region. Expect a good mix of clouds and sun early with highs in the mid 80s.

The fourth of July is looking great! A good deal of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

