This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a partially to mainly clear sky. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sun. A weak cold front is moving across the area. It will bring us a few clouds and a stray shower, but most stay dry. This front will bring more comfortable air to us. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s. Tonight will be mainly clear.

Friday high pressure will be in place. High temperatures Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Friday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Winds on Friday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures dip into the lower to mid 50s.

Saturday we will be mostly sunny. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures dip into the mid 50s. Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Late Sunday there could be a shower or two. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday we will have a partly sunny sky. Monday a shower or storm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday we will have clouds and sun with a shower or storm in spots. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the 50s. Thursday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.