Tonight, high pressure moves into the region and clouds will decrease. Mostly clear overnight with lows dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s. If you have any sensitive plants, you will want to cover them or bring them inside. Wind will remain breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

While we sit chilly on Thursday we’ll be under a sunny sky. High temperatures will climb into the low and mid-50s, a good 10 degrees colder than average. The added winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph will make those 50s feel a bit cooler. Thursday night, we’ll be under a clear sky and winds will relax a bit so expect overnight lows in the 20s.

Staying mostly sunny for Friday as high temperatures continue to climb a few degrees. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with winds out of the northwest t 5-10 mph. Staying clear for Friday night with lows dropping back into the low 30s.

With the dry air mass moving into the region and the stronger winds, fire danger will be high or Friday and Saturday. Refrain from outdoor burning.

Saturday we’ll be under a mostly sunny sky with a few clouds moving in by the second half of the day. Highs will again trend upwards in the mid 60s. Overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday clouds will be on the increase and highs will be in the mid t upper 60s. Scattered showers will be possible for some late Sunday. Overnight lows drop into the mid 40s.

Rain chances continue as we start next week but milder temperatures also return. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for Monday and Tuesday with chances of showers and storms.

