Cold air settles into place tonight and a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Sunday

Today clouds will slowly break and it will become colder as the day goes on. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds today will be from the north between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight we will be partially clear and cold. Temperatures drop into the single digits to lower teens. Winds will continue from the north between ten to fifteen miles an hour. This will bring in arctic air. Northern counties with the wind chill factored in, will feel like it is 10 to 15 degrees below zero tonight into Saturday morning. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chilly Advisory for Elk and Cameron county that begins at midnight and continues until Saturday at noon.

Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. It will be a cold day. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Saturday night we will be mainly clear and quite cold. Temperatures Saturday night will fall into the single digits.

Sunday clouds will increase and snow will develop late. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 20s. It is looking likely we will have a plowable snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Eastern counties, it looks like we could also see ice and sleet mix in, this will lower snow amounts, but create a headache for anyone trying to commute. Roads will become treacherous as this storm moves through. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Central Pennsylvania starting at 1:00 PM Sunday until 1:00 PM Monday. If the storm track goes more east, we will see more snow, if it moves more west, we could also see a bit of a wintry mix too. Details will become more precise through the weekend, but at this point, it looks like east of I-99 will see an icy mix.

Monday snowfall will taper to scattered snow showers by afternoon. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s. Tuesday there will be lingering snow showers and flurries. Otherwise, we will have clouds and sun with high temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.