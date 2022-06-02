Many are waking up to a few showers across the region with patchy fog. Temperatures sit mild in the mid-60s with dewpoints also in the low to mid 60s. As the cold front moves through this afternoon expect one more round of showers and storms. Showers will start moving in after the lunch time hour and continue until about sunset. Highs will be in the 70s with overnight lows dropping into the 50s!

A very nice day for Friday! Comfortable conditions return as high temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s with much lower dewpoints so the humidity will not be noticeable. Expect a mostly sunny with a clear sky overnight and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday will be another nice day across the region with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Overnight we remain under a clear sky with lows dropping into the upper 40s.

A few more clouds for Sunday and a bit warmer but still pleasant. High temperatures will reach into the upper 70s to near 80s. Overnight we sit milder in the mid-50s. A bit more heat and humidity return by Monday with our next round of showers midweek.

There will be a better chance of some showers and thunderstorms with the next front on Tuesday. Highs will be near to just above 80.

Wednesday will be seasonably warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

