With a front stalled to our south, scattered showers will continue to move across the region. By this afternoon we will see a few thunderstorms with some pockets of heavy downpours due to the high humidity. High temperatures will only climb into the lower 70s with dewpoints staying quite high in the upper 60s. Expect patchy fog to linger. Tonight shower activity will continue and many of us will pick up over an inch or two of rain into Tuesday.

Tuesday will start similar to Monday, Muggy and foggy with scattered rain. As the front passes through on Tuesday, expect some lingering showers in the earlier hours of the day with highs in the upper 70s. The rain moves through our area later on Tuesday, leaving behind partly cloudy skies for the evening. Lows drop into the low 60s.

As the front pushes east for Wednesday we begin the day with a mostly cloudy sky and just a stray shower. By the afternoon we become partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Overnight we sit quiet and dry with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunshine will return for Thursday and Friday. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight Thursday we sit mostly clear and cool as lows dip into the 50s.