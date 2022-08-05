Tonight, showers and a few thunderstorms will continue into the overnight. We sit mild and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Heading into the weekend we remain unsettled due to a stationary front moving through the region. Chance of showers are around for Saturday as we see more clouds than sun. Highs will be in the low to mid 80 but it will be quite humid with dewpoints nearing low 70. Rain chances will go down for Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 80s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

A mix of clouds and sun for Monday and another warm afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 80s. By the afternoon we will see a few showers and thunderstorms start to pop. Overnight we sit mild with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

Tuesday we will have a shower or thunderstorm early and then clouds and sun. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday night temperatures dip into the 60s.

Wednesday we will partly to mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A dry and sunny day for Thursday with high temperatures in the lower 80s!

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.