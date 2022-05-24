Clouds will hang around tonight as we sit on the cooler side. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be light out of the southeast. A few breaks in the clouds will be likely for our northern counties heading into Wednesday.

With high pressure to our far north, some clouds will break for our northern counties. We will see another day with a good mix of clouds and a bit of sunshine. Highs will be a touch warmer in the mid to upper 60s and just a few hitting 70s. Winds remain out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the low 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Our next rain maker approaches the region for Thursday. We remain under a mostly cloudy sky and milder temperatures in the low 70s. Scattered showers will move into our western counties by the afternoon and overnight most areas will see some shower activity. Low temperatures will stay mild in the upper 50s to near 60.

The cold front will move in by Friday morning and that will bring with showers and isolated thunderstorms. Expect that activity to continue into the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be mild in the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 50s as light showers are possible.

Looking ahead to Memorial Day weekend temperatures are on the slow climb up into the upper 70s. A few spotty showers will continue for Saturday and into Sunday as dry air moves back in late Sunday. Monday looks dry and mild with highs near 80.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.