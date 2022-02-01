Cloudy and mild for Groundhog Day, rain moves in late Wednesday night

Tonight, we’ll see increasing cloud cover becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Groundhog Day starts quiet and chilly! We’ll see temperatures in the upper 20s for majority of the morning as clouds continue to increase. Rain showers will move in very late Wednesday after 10 pm and will become moderate at times into Thursday. Highs for Wednesday will climb into the upper 30s and a few low 40s, while overnight lows only drop into the mid-30s.

Rain will continue for most of Thursday, but we’ll have to watch for the transition period of freezing rain and sleet. High temperatures will climb back into the upper 30s, low 40s so it’ll be warm enough for rain. For those in our Northern Tier will see that switch sooner as colder air moves in from our north. Ice accumulation will be with those north of I-80 so be careful of road conditions into Friday.

On Friday, we will continue to see cold arctic air pushing into the region which will drop our temperatures back below freezing. A wintry mix and snow showers will be possible for the first half of Friday so expect messy roads. This system will push out by Friday night and temperatures will fall into the single digits overnight.

The weekend starts cold with highs on Saturday in the upper 20s to low 30s under a mostly sunny sky. Sunday we’ll clouds increase a bit with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.