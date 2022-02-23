Tonight, we continue to cool off as temperatures fall into the mid-20s. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Clouds continue to increase to become mostly cloudy into Thursday morning.

Thursday morning, a few areas will see a quick hit of a wintry mix and snow shower. Otherwise, our main system that we are watching moves in Thursday evening. Freezing rain and sleet will be our main precipitation types as temperatures hover just below the freezing mark. Freezing rain will become steady at times leading to a slick morning commute on Friday.

Friday late morning, temperatures will rise briefly into the upper 30s to low 40s so many areas will see a quick shower and even snow shower before the system comes to an end. By Friday evening expect cooler and breezy conditions as overnight lows fall into the upper teens to low 20s.

The weekend will be colder. Saturday we’ll see a good amount of sunshine and clouds, but highs only climb into the mid-30s. Winds will also be quite breezy out of the northwest. Overnight lows drop into the mid-20s.

Sunday will turn out mostly cloudy and brisk with snow showers possible. Highs climb into the mid and upper 30s.

Monday will be windy and cold with clouds and sunshine and just the chance for some flurries. Highs will be in the 20s to near 30. Mild air moves back into the region by Tuesday.

