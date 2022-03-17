Thursday will start damp with some showers and drizzle mainly south of Route 22 and east of I-99. Clouds will continue to dominate through the rest of the day though there will be some sunshine in the northern and western parts of the region. Clouds and an easterly flow will keep temperatures in the 50s for high temperatures in most locations on Thursday. Places west of Route 219 will have a better chance of getting into the 60s with more in the way of peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will get well into the 60s to near 70 on Friday despite an increase in cloudiness. These clouds are with the next cold front which will bring some showers later Friday, Friday night, and into Saturday. A cold front will pass through the area later Saturday, but before it, temperatures will reach into the 60s with a gusty breeze.

After some clouds early, Sunday will become partly to mostly sunny and seasonably cool with highs near to just above 50. We’re going to warm back into the upper 50s with a good deal of sunshine on Monday. Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near 60. Showers will start to press back into the region on Wednesday with highs in the 50s.

