Tonight, lingering shower activity will come to an end, and we’ll see decreasing cloud cover. Expect a mostly clear sky overnight with lows dropping into the low and mid-30s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Monday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky as high pressure is just to our south. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s and a few low 60s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s under a partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday, we start with a partly sunny sky, but clouds are on the increase ahead of our next front. Becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Winds will be light and variable. Overnight we stay cloudy as rain approaches the region, lows drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Wednesday, we sit under a mainly cloudy sky. Occasional rain showers will be around as a cold front moves across the region. Highs will sit in the low to mid 50s . Overnight lows drop into the mid-40s.

Thursday we’ll see lingering showers in the morning before clearing out a bit. High temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Another system looks to move in for the weekend which will bring more shower chances but also a bigger cool down as we wrap up march. Highs will trend in the 40s and 50s, while lows drop into the 20s and 30s. Stay tuned for details as we get closer.