As high pressure moves into the region clods will continue to decrease tonight. Overnight we will sit under a mainly clear sky with just a few patchy clouds. Low temperatures will fall into the low 50s. Winds remain light out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Friday will again be the lull between another rain maker for Saturday. Expect a good mix of clouds and sun with comfortable high temperatures in the mid-70s. Lows overnight drop into the mid-50s as rain moves into the region.

Saturday will be cloudy, cooler, and rainy. Scattered showers off and on for the day with highs sitting in the upper 60s to low 70s. We sit cool for Saturday night with lows falling into the mid to low and mid-50s.

The unsettled weather pattern continues for Sunday. While we do see some sunshine, and this helps temperatures warm a bit more into the low and mid-70s. By the afternoon and evening, we will be watching the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Low temperatures for Sunday sit in the upper 50s.

Clouds will hang around a bit for Monday with even a stray shower around. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Overnight lows drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Staying warm as we head into midweek with highs in the mid 80s.

