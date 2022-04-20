High pressure over head tonight keeps us quiet. Clouds will slowly be on the increase late ahead of our next rain maker. Lows drop into the upper 30s to low 40s with light winds out of the south.

Thursday we’ll sit under a mostly cloudy sky with a few scattered showers. Shouldn’t be a wash out of day but might want the umbrella through midday. High temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. Overnight temperatures drop into the mid 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

We wrap up the workweek on a nice note. A mix of sunshine and clouds for Friday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid and upper 60s. Clouds move back in late Friday as a weak disturbance approaches the region. This will bring a slight chance of showers overnight Friday as lows drop into the mid 40s.

Saturday might start with a brief shower! Otherwise, we will be under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will sit in the upper 60s to near 70. Overnight lows stay mild in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday looks warm! Highs will sit in the upper 70s to even pushing 80 degrees with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Next chance of rain looks to move in late Monday throughout Tuesday.

