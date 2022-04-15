Tonight our next front moves in and clouds increase. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows sitting in the upper 40s to low 50s. winds will remain out of the southwest 5-10 mph.

We’ll see a few scattered showers throughout the day on Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will sit in the upper 50s to near 60°. Showers diminish late Saturday and overnight lows drop into the mid to low 30s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

A few will start Easter Sunday with a few flurries as colder air moves in. Mostly cloudy to start your Sunday becoming partly sunny by late afternoon. High temperatures sit chilly in the upper 40s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows drop into the low 30s as we sit under a partly cloudy sky.

Monday starts the workweek off on a chilly and a damp note. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the mid to upper 40s. A few areas will see a bit of snow mixing in at times as the cool temperatures remain in place. Overnight lows drop into the mid 30s.

Staying cool through Tuesday with a chance of a rain/snow mix early in the day. Highs in the upper 40s. We’ll see a bit of clearing by Tuesday evening but staying chilly with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday looks to be the day we start our rebound in temperatures. Highs will climb into the low 60s under a mix of clouds and sun.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.