Another nice night is upon us as high pressure slides east. Expect patchy clouds overnight with lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds will be light and variable. Our next disturbance is to our south, therefore cloud cover will be increasing very late for our southern counties.

Sunday we start the day dry and under a partly cloudy sky. For the Laurels I expect a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Showers will move in from the south and bring scattered activity into the evening hours. Lows overnight drop into the mid 60s.

Monday we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms will be likely throughout most of the day with a few heavy downpours. Lows overnight drop into the 60s.

The humidity increase yet again by Tuesday as the rain chances stick around. Partly sunny sky with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few scattered thunderstorms will be likely into the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday and beyond into the weekend will be another hot stretch. Wednesday high temps will climb into the upper 80s with a mostly sunny and dry afternoon. Expecting hot and sticky conditions heading into Thursday and Friday. Dewpoints in the low 70s and air temperatures in the low 90s.

With the high heat and humidity we’ll keep an eye on the chances of pop up showers and storms late Thursday and into Friday. The heat will remain with us into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.