Clouds are on the increase this evening and we’ll become mostly cloudy. Overnight lows drop into the mid and upper 40s. A few to our west will see a spotty shower late, however, the bulk of the system moves in for Sunday late morning. Winds will be light and variable.

Sunday clouds will be on the increase and highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Scattered showers move in late morning and continue to be spotty for the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows drop into the mid and upper 40s as scattered showers continue.

Monday we will remain under a mostly cloudy sky as our next rain maker looks to move in for Tuesday. Some areas might see a spotty shower or two early in the day, otherwise by late Monday we will sit dry under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 60s. Overnight lows drop into the mid-40s.

We remain mild for Tuesday, and we’ll see a few peaks of sunshine before clouds move back in for our next rain maker. Showers arrive late in the day Tuesday with even a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows drop into the mid 50s.

Lingering showers for Wednesday morning before clouds break by the afternoon. Temperatures should rebound in the afternoon into the upper 60s to near 70.

