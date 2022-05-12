Clouds will continue to increase tonight and become mostly cloudy, while some areas to our north remain partly cloudy. Temperatures will sit mild on either side of 60 degrees. Humidity has also been on the increase and that will stick around for a couple days. Winds will be light tonight out of the southeast.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky for Friday with just a bit of sunshine here and there. A scattered shower or drizzle will be around the region during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will sit a tad cooler for some in the upper 60s to low 70s. Lows overnight sit mild in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Unsettled weather returns for the weekend as the clouds hang around a bit. Scattered showers will be around for Saturday afternoon with an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will sit in the low 70s. Lows overnight remain mild and muggy in the upper 50s low 60s.

Scattered showers continue into Sunday but the best chance for storms will be in the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be back in the low 70s and remain muggy. Keep the radar handy for Sunday evening as a few pop-up storms will be possible. Overnight lows drop into the low 60s.

Monday will remain a bit unsettled as we will be watching for a few showers and thunderstorms. Dryer air pushes in for Tuesday but temps all week will hold in the upper 60s to low 70s.

