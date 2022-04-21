Rain has diminished across the region and clouds will be on a slow decrease overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 40s. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

We wrap up the workweek on a nice note. A mix of sunshine and clouds for Friday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid and upper 60s. Clouds move back in late Friday as a weak disturbance approaches the region. This will bring a slight chance of showers overnight Friday as lows drop into the mid 40s.

A weak system will move across the region on Saturday and will bring a few scattered showers in the morning through early afternoon. We should see some afternoon clearing for temperatures to rebound. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows drop into the low 50s.

A warm day for Sunday. We’ll see a good mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows overnight sit mild in the upper 50s.

Monday, clouds will start to increase yet again ahead of our next rain maker. Might even feel a bit muggy in the morning with afternoon showers. Highs will jump back into the 70s.

A few showers and even an isolated thunderstorm will be possible on Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Cooler air returns Wednesday.

